Harry Styles to curate major London festival
- Harry Styles has been announced as the curator for the 2026 Meltdown festival at London's Southbank Centre.
- The festival, scheduled from Thursday 11 June to Sunday 21 June, will be a landmark event as part of the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year.
- Styles, 32, follows a prestigious line of past curators including David Bowie, Yoko Ono, and Patti Smith.
- The Grammy-winning artist stated his goal is to share the music and art he loves and to celebrate the venue's rich history.
- This announcement comes ahead of the release of his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, and a new global tour.
