The Harry Styles joke that was cut from 2026 Brits ceremony
- Comedian Jack Whitehall is set to host the BRIT Awards for the sixth time this Saturday, 28 February, at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.
- Whitehall revealed that Harry Styles' team rejected a sketch idea for the ceremony, which poked fun at Styles' four-year music break.
- The proposed sketch involved Whitehall trekking to find Styles, who would be living in a hut and resembling Hagrid, followed by Whitehall shaving him.
- Styles is expected to release his fourth album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,' later this year and will perform at the BRITs.
- Whitehall has a history of teasing Styles, including dressing up as him and confusing his sister for a date at previous events.
