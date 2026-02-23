Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Harry Styles joke that was cut from 2026 Brits ceremony

(Getty Images)
  • Comedian Jack Whitehall is set to host the BRIT Awards for the sixth time this Saturday, 28 February, at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.
  • Whitehall revealed that Harry Styles' team rejected a sketch idea for the ceremony, which poked fun at Styles' four-year music break.
  • The proposed sketch involved Whitehall trekking to find Styles, who would be living in a hut and resembling Hagrid, followed by Whitehall shaving him.
  • Styles is expected to release his fourth album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,' later this year and will perform at the BRITs.
  • Whitehall has a history of teasing Styles, including dressing up as him and confusing his sister for a date at previous events.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in