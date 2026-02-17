Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Potter star says becoming a father was harder than expected

(Getty Images)
  • Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, has spoken about finding his initial experience of fatherhood "quite traumatising".
  • He has two children, Wednesday and Goldie G Grint, with fellow actor Georgia Groome.
  • Grint's new film, Nightborn, sees him play a new dad and explores themes of parenthood and postpartum depression, which resonated with his personal experience.
  • He admitted that the first few months of fatherhood with his eldest daughter, Wednesday, born in May 2020, felt "isolating".
  • Grint cautioned Harry Potter fans that his character in Nightborn is a significant departure from Ron Weasley.
In full

