Harry Potter star says becoming a father was harder than expected
- Rupert Grint, known for his role as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, has spoken about finding his initial experience of fatherhood "quite traumatising".
- He has two children, Wednesday and Goldie G Grint, with fellow actor Georgia Groome.
- Grint's new film, Nightborn, sees him play a new dad and explores themes of parenthood and postpartum depression, which resonated with his personal experience.
- He admitted that the first few months of fatherhood with his eldest daughter, Wednesday, born in May 2020, felt "isolating".
- Grint cautioned Harry Potter fans that his character in Nightborn is a significant departure from Ron Weasley.
