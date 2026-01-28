Harry Potter star sends warning to new set of young actors
- Katie Leung, who portrayed Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, has offered advice to the young actors cast in HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of the book series.
- Leung encouraged the new cast to “just have fun and not be kind of dragged down by the noise,” reflecting on her own insecurities when she was catapulted into the spotlight at a young age.
- While she does not plan to contact the actor playing the new Cho Chang, Leung stated she would offer advice if it were requested.
- HBO has confirmed the casting of the central Gryffindor trio, with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron, all aged 11.
- The series, which will also feature notable actors in adult roles such as John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu, is expected to debut in late 2026 or early 2027.