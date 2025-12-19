Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harry Hill reveals whether he would ever revive TV Burp

Harry Hill pies Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain
  • Comedian Harry Hill has criticised the BBC and ITV, stating they no longer "develop anything new or risky".
  • Hill believes his successful show, Harry Hill's TV Burp, which ran for 11 years, would be swiftly cancelled if it were made today.
  • He explained that TV Burp took two or three series to get right and survived because "no one was keeping an eye on us".
  • Hill suggested that broadcasters' focus on commercial success leads to "bland" programming, particularly on Saturday nights, with an abundance of celebrity quiz shows.
  • Despite its past success and multiple awards, Hill has stated he would not front a revival of TV Burp but would like to see someone else take on a similar show.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in