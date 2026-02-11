Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Enfield cut off in middle of joke about Peter Mandelson on live TV

BBC host cuts off Harry Enfield after Peter Mandelson joke
  • Comedian Harry Enfield was cut off by The One Show hosts after making a joke about Lord Peter Mandelson live on air.
  • Enfield appeared on the BBC programme on Tuesday, 10 February, to promote his upcoming tour, Harry Enfield and No Chums!.
  • When asked about his favourite character, Enfield named Nicey, an ageing radio host.
  • He referred to Nicey as “the Peter Mandelson of pop”, which was met with awkward laughter in the studio.
  • Hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp quickly moved the conversation to Enfield's tour before ending the show.
