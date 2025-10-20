Eight unseen Harper Lee stories to be posthumously published
- Eight previously undiscovered short stories and non-fiction essays by Harper Lee, the author of To Kill a Mockingbird, were found in her New York apartment after her death.
- These works are being published in a new collection titled The Land of Sweet Forever which is scheduled for release on 21 October.
- Lee's family, including her nephew Ed Lee Conner, described the stories as showcasing "a brilliant writer in the making".
- Her niece, Molly Lee, said the collection reveals the evolution of Lee's writing craft.
- The family said that Lee had attempted to publish the stories during her lifetime but was unsuccessful.