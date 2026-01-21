Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley dance to ‘We Found Love’ with Hamnet cast
- The cast of Hamnet celebrated the last day of filmimg at London's iconic Globe Theatre by dancing to Rihanna's “We Found Love”.
- Chloe Zhao directed the film, which is based on Maggie O'Farrell's book of the same name.
- Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare, alongside Jessie Buckley as his wife, Agnes (commonly known as Anne Hathaway).
- The historical tragedy explores how the death of the couple's young son, Hamnet, influenced the writing of Shakespeare's play Hamlet.
- Footage shared on the movie's social media pages shows Mescal, Buckley, co-star Jacobi Jupe, and the ensemble cast dancing with the director.