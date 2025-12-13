Hailee Steinfeld reveals she’s pregnant in sweet video
- Hailee Steinfeld and her husband Josh Allen have announced they are expecting their first child.
- The actor shared the news on social media on Friday in a video.
- Steinfeld, wearing a jumper with the word 'mother' on it, showcased her baby bump alongside Allen in the snow.
- The video concluded with the couple holding hands above a small snowman.
- The Sinners actor and the Buffalo Bills quarterback married in May after two years of dating.