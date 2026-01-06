Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow says she was fired from movie during tumultuous press era

Gwyneth Paltrow claims she was fired from film due to ‘harsh press’ surrounding ‘conscious uncoupling’ from Chris Martin
  • Gwyneth Paltrow claimed she was dismissed from an acting role due to the intense media attention surrounding her 2014 divorce from Chris Martin.
  • Speaking on Amy Poehler's podcast, Paltrow, 53, suggested the film's distributor found the headlines made her “too hot to touch.”
  • Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Martin, 48, famously announced their separation after nearly 11 years of marriage as a 'conscious uncoupling'.
  • She acknowledged the significant public backlash to the term at the time but later expressed pride in its positive cultural impact on how people view divorce.
  • Despite the career setback, Paltrow and Martin finalised their divorce in 2016 and continue to co-parent their two children, Apple and Moses.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in