Guillermo Del Toro awarded prestigious honour for ‘extraordinary’ career

Oscars 2018: Guillermo del Toro wins best Director for The Shape of Water
  • Guillermo del Toro, the acclaimed Mexican director, is set to receive the British Film Institute's highest honour, the BFI Fellowship, in May 2026.
  • The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for works like The Shape of Water and Pinocchio, will be recognised for his "extraordinary contribution to film" across animation and live-action.
  • The honour will be accompanied by a comprehensive public retrospective of his career at BFI Southbank, where he will also curate a dedicated film season and deliver masterclasses to young filmmakers.
  • Del Toro expressed profound gratitude, stating it was "the honour of a lifetime" and acknowledging the significant influence of British film on his work.
  • He joins an illustrious group of past BFI Fellows, including cinematic giants such as Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.
