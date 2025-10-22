Gucci Mane opens about schizophrenia and bipolar disorder diagnoses in new book
- Rapper Gucci Mane has disclosed his diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in his new book, Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man.
- His wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, detailed how she supports him during episodes by managing his social media and recognizing early symptoms like withdrawal, lack of appetite and sleep disturbances.
- Mane described experiencing a “psychosis” with auditory hallucinations and giving away personal belongings during these episodes.
- He decided to seek professional help, including therapy and medication, after a significant episode in 2020, identifying drug use, stress and lack of sleep as triggers.
- The rapper emphasized his commitment to managing his mental health, partly motivated by his wife's pregnancy in 2020, to ensure he could raise his family effectively.