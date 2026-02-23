Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

GTA 6 price ‘leaked’ as speculation mounts about cost of eagerly awaited game

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer
  • A digital listing from third-party retailer Loaded (formerly CDKeys) has 'leaked' potential prices for Grand Theft Auto 6.
  • The listings show an Xbox Series X/S version at £89.99 and a PC version at £60.99.
  • These prices are widely believed to be placeholders, as Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed pricing.
  • Rockstar has only confirmed the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no PS5 listing on Loaded and the PC version unconfirmed.
  • Despite the leak, the official price for Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed, though speculation suggests it could reach up to £100.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in