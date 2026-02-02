Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How long was Bill Murray’s character stuck for in Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day - trailer
  • It’s Groundhog Day, the annual US event when Punxsutawney Phil's handlers announce whether the weather-predicting critter will announce how much more of winter we can expect.
  • The occasion is also known for the 1993 film Groundhog Day, which features Bill Murray's character, Phil Connors, a weatherman trapped in an endless time loop, forced to relive the same 24 hours over and over again.
  • According to a calculation by Whatculture.com, Phil was stuck in the loop for 33 years and 350 days, repeating the same day 12,395 times.
  • This estimate is based on 38 days shown on screen, 414 days mentioned, and an additional 11,931 days Phil spent learning new skills, such as playing the piano and ice sculpting.
  • The film's director, Harold Ramis, previously suggested the character would have been trapped for “30 or 40 years”, aligning with the calculation.

