Grey’s Anatomy fans fear original cast member set to exit show
- The mid-season finale of Grey's Anatomy concluded with two main characters receiving life-threatening diagnoses.
- Pregnant Dr. Jo Wilson was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, leading to a critical emergency C-section performed by Dr. Winston Ndugu.
- Dr. Richard Webber, one of the show's original cast members, disclosed that he has cancer.
- Viewers reacted with panic and strong emotions on social media regarding the uncertain futures of both beloved characters.
- Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, teased that the upcoming mid-season premiere on 8 January will be even more emotionally challenging.