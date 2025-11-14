Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grey’s Anatomy fans fear original cast member set to exit show

Shonda Rhimes doesn't know how Grey's Anatomy will end
  • The mid-season finale of Grey's Anatomy concluded with two main characters receiving life-threatening diagnoses.
  • Pregnant Dr. Jo Wilson was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, leading to a critical emergency C-section performed by Dr. Winston Ndugu.
  • Dr. Richard Webber, one of the show's original cast members, disclosed that he has cancer.
  • Viewers reacted with panic and strong emotions on social media regarding the uncertain futures of both beloved characters.
  • Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, teased that the upcoming mid-season premiere on 8 January will be even more emotionally challenging.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in