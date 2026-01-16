Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor with MS says Grey’s Anatomy role was a ‘dream realised’

  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016, made an "extremely emotional" guest appearance on Grey's Anatomy.
  • She portrayed Dr. Laura Kaplan, a urologist who is also navigating life with MS, a role Sigler felt was a "dream realised".
  • Sigler said that saying the line "I have MS" on camera was poignant, as she had previously feared her diagnosis would end her acting career.
  • She said she wanted to depict a powerful character living authentically with MS, demonstrating that disability does not equate to weakness but can open doors to new possibilities.
  • In the episode, her character was introduced to offer an alternative treatment perspective for Dr. Richard Webber's recently discovered prostate cancer.
