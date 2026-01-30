Hit show abruptly pauses production in ‘blackout’
- Production of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy has reportedly paused due to a 'National Shutdown' protest.
- The protest, organised by University of Minnesota student groups, aims to pressure President Donald Trump to end the ICE immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.
- It follows the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.
- The decision to suspend filming came after crew members indicated they would not be attending work, with production expected to resume on Saturday 31 January.
- The 'National Shutdown' is a nationwide day of no school, no work, and no shopping, with protests planned across 46 US states to oppose ICE's actions.
