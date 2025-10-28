Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The single mistake which saw semi-finalist eliminated from Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off star moved to tears after criticism of giant macaron beehive
  • Business development executive Toby was eliminated from The Great British Bake Off semi-final, becoming the ninth contestant to leave the show.
  • His departure followed a challenging episode where bakers tackled cream horns, a sugar-glass dome, and a macaron sculpture, with Toby failing to impress the judges.
  • Judge Paul Hollywood noted that a single mistake led to Toby's downfall; Toby believed this was specifically his “puddle of mousseline” in the technical challenge,
  • Jasmine was named Star Baker and will progress to the final alongside fellow contestants Aaron and Tom.
  • Toby, 29, expressed being gutted but also proud of his journey, stating he feels 'so much more confident' and hopes to continue baking, potentially launching his own bakeware line.
