The single mistake which saw semi-finalist eliminated from Great British Bake Off
- Business development executive Toby was eliminated from The Great British Bake Off semi-final, becoming the ninth contestant to leave the show.
- His departure followed a challenging episode where bakers tackled cream horns, a sugar-glass dome, and a macaron sculpture, with Toby failing to impress the judges.
- Judge Paul Hollywood noted that a single mistake led to Toby's downfall; Toby believed this was specifically his “puddle of mousseline” in the technical challenge,
- Jasmine was named Star Baker and will progress to the final alongside fellow contestants Aaron and Tom.
- Toby, 29, expressed being gutted but also proud of his journey, stating he feels 'so much more confident' and hopes to continue baking, potentially launching his own bakeware line.