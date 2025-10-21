Software engineer leaves Great British Bake Off following dessert week
- Software engineer Iain Ross became the eighth contestant to be eliminated from The Great British Bake Off.
- Ross departed during the quarter-final, themed Dessert Week, after failing to impress the judges.
- Bakers were tasked with creating a Basque-style cheesecake, a gluten-free sponge, and a complex free-standing trifle.
- Medical student Jasmine Mitchell was crowned Star Baker during the same episode.
- Ross expressed surprise at reaching the quarter-finals and stated the show reignited his passion for baking, citing his 'Bingate 2.0' showstopper as a favourite moment.