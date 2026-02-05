YouTubers and TikTok star named as The Grand Tour’s new hosts
- The new hosts for the Prime Video series The Grand Tour have been announced as YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, alongside social media personality Francis Bourgeois.
- The trio will replace Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, whose final episode of The Grand Tour aired in September 2024.
- Holland and Engelsman are known for their popular automotive YouTube channel, Throttle House, which features car reviews and track tests.
- Francis Bourgeois, real name Luke Nicolson, gained fame through his viral trainspotting videos and has also ventured into modelling and authored a book.
- Richard Hammond confirmed in September 2024 that The Grand Tour would continue with new hosts, offering advice that they must have a passion for the subject.
