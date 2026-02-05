Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

YouTubers and TikTok star named as The Grand Tour’s new hosts

Richard Hammond says Grand Tour finale ends on trio's 'own terms'
  • The new hosts for the Prime Video series The Grand Tour have been announced as YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, alongside social media personality Francis Bourgeois.
  • The trio will replace Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, whose final episode of The Grand Tour aired in September 2024.
  • Holland and Engelsman are known for their popular automotive YouTube channel, Throttle House, which features car reviews and track tests.
  • Francis Bourgeois, real name Luke Nicolson, gained fame through his viral trainspotting videos and has also ventured into modelling and authored a book.
  • Richard Hammond confirmed in September 2024 that The Grand Tour would continue with new hosts, offering advice that they must have a passion for the subject.
