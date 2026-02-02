Justin Bieber among celebrities to wear ‘ICE out’ pins at Grammys
- Celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards wore “ICE out” pins to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts.
- Artists including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kehlani, Joni Mitchell, and Margo Price displayed the pins in solidarity with anti-ICE protests across America, particularly in Minneapolis.
- The protests follow the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, with some stars also wearing 'Be Good' pins in tribute to Renee Good.
- Singer Kehlani explicitly condemned Donald Trump's immigration efforts and ICE, both on the red carpet and during her acceptance speeches for Best R&B performance and Best R&B Song, while Bad Bunny said “ICE out’ at the start of his own acceptance speech.
- Other notable figures, including Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Rhiannon Giddens, and Justin Vernon, also participated in the protest, with Vernon honoring those documenting ICE officers' actions.
