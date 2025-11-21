Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grace Dent emotional as viewers react to new Celebrity MasterChef role

Celebrity Masterchef host Grace Dent fights back tears at fan reaction to show
  • Grace Dent, the new host of Celebrity MasterChef, became visibly emotional on The One Show after hearing positive messages from viewers.
  • Dent took over the presenting role from Gregg Wallace, who was dismissed following an investigation into his conduct.
  • Appearing on The One Show on Friday 21 November, hosts Clara Amfo and Scott Mills read out fan messages.
  • Viewers described Dent as a 'breath of fresh air' in her new role.
  • Dent expressed that the positive feedback 'means the absolute world' to her, as MasterChef has been her favourite show for years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in