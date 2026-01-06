Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Governor’s Ball 2026 lineup announced with headliner returning for first time since 2017

  • Lorde, Stray Kids and A$AP Rocky are set to headline Governor’s Ball 2026.
  • The music festival will take place from June 5-7 in New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
  • Lorde will make a long-awaited return to the festival, headlining the opening night for the first time since her Melodrama headline set in 2017.
  • Other performers include Baby Keem, Katseye, Pierce the Veil, Kali Uchis, Major Lazer, Dominike Fike, Jennie, among others.
  • Presale for tickets begins Thursday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. EST, with general tickets going on sale one hour later at 11 a.m. EST.

