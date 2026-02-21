Gordon Ramsay shares advice for daughter as she buys first chef whites
- Gordon Ramsay says that he is not a fan of the “nepo baby” concept and wants his children to forge their own paths.
- The celebrity chef praised his daughter Tilly for purchasing her first chef whites.
- Ramsay shared the sentiments during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, 20 February.
- His television appearance followed the release of his new Netflix series, Being Gordon Ramsay.
- He advises his children to “find your passion, understand your worth, and don't follow”.
