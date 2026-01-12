‘Random’ UFC cameo criticised by Golden Globes viewers
- Viewers of the 2026 Golden Globes were left confused by an unexpected appearance of two UFC fighters on stage.
- The fighters, clad in branded gear, briefly walked across the stage after an award presentation, prompting widespread bewilderment and criticism on social media.
- This cameo is believed to be a result of a new $7 billion deal between CBS's parent company, Paramount, and UFC, making Paramount+ and CBS the new home for UFC events.
- Many viewers expressed annoyance that the 'random' UFC segment took up valuable broadcast time, especially when other award presentations were reportedly rushed.
- The incident followed Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's monologue, which included criticism of CBS regarding its editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, and controversies surrounding withheld news segments.