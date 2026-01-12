Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Random’ UFC cameo criticised by Golden Globes viewers

Owen Cooper references Liverpool during Golden Globes acceptance speech
  • Viewers of the 2026 Golden Globes were left confused by an unexpected appearance of two UFC fighters on stage.
  • The fighters, clad in branded gear, briefly walked across the stage after an award presentation, prompting widespread bewilderment and criticism on social media.
  • This cameo is believed to be a result of a new $7 billion deal between CBS's parent company, Paramount, and UFC, making Paramount+ and CBS the new home for UFC events.
  • Many viewers expressed annoyance that the 'random' UFC segment took up valuable broadcast time, especially when other award presentations were reportedly rushed.
  • The incident followed Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser's monologue, which included criticism of CBS regarding its editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, and controversies surrounding withheld news segments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in