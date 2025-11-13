The Golden Bachelor fans all say same thing after finale
- Mel Owens, star of The Golden Bachelor, faced viewer outrage after his perceived aversion to commitment with Cindy Cullers.
- During the finale, Owens was torn between Cindy Cullers, 60, and Peg Munsen, 62, ultimately proposing to Munsen.
- He broke up with Cullers after admitting he wasn't ready to get engaged, preferring to date for two more years.
- Fans criticised Owens for signing up for a show about commitment when he expressed reluctance, despite his eventual proposal.
- Owens had previously made controversial age-related remarks on a podcast, stating he would cut women over 60 and mentioning “artificial hips and wigs”.