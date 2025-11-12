Game of Thrones publisher releases statement following AI accusations
- Fans have accused Penguin Random House of using AI-generated artwork in the new 20th-anniversary illustrated edition of George RR Martin's A Feast for Crows.
- The accusations, widely discussed on social media, point to alleged "tell-tale signs" in the illustrations by Jeffery R McDonald, such as odd background details and anomalous anatomy.
- Penguin Random House and the artist have denied these claims, with the publisher stating that "no AI was used" and that they do not work with AI generative artists.
- George RR Martin, the creator of the popular Game of Thrones series, has previously criticised AI as a "plagiarism machine" and is part of a class-action lawsuit against tech companies for using copyrighted works to train AI models.