George Clooney has no regrets for speaking out on Kamala Harris ‘mistake’

George Clooney says it was ‘mistake’ to replace Joe Biden with Harris in US election
  • George Clooney stated he does not regret writing an article criticising Joe Biden and believes it was a 'mistake' for Kamala Harris to replace him as the 2024 nominee without a primary.
  • Clooney argued that Harris faced a 'very tough task' having to run against her own record as Vice President.
  • His July 2024 op-ed had urged Biden to step aside, citing concerns about the ageing president's performance, particularly in a debate against Donald Trump.
  • Biden subsequently withdrew from the presidential race, and Harris ascended to the top of the ticket after Democratic Party officials rejected a last-minute primary.
  • Hunter Biden responded to Clooney's op-ed with an expletive-filled rant, which Clooney acknowledged but chose not to engage with publicly, wishing him well instead.
