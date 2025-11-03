George Clooney has no regrets for speaking out on Kamala Harris ‘mistake’
- George Clooney stated he does not regret writing an article criticising Joe Biden and believes it was a 'mistake' for Kamala Harris to replace him as the 2024 nominee without a primary.
- Clooney argued that Harris faced a 'very tough task' having to run against her own record as Vice President.
- His July 2024 op-ed had urged Biden to step aside, citing concerns about the ageing president's performance, particularly in a debate against Donald Trump.
- Biden subsequently withdrew from the presidential race, and Harris ascended to the top of the ticket after Democratic Party officials rejected a last-minute primary.
- Hunter Biden responded to Clooney's op-ed with an expletive-filled rant, which Clooney acknowledged but chose not to engage with publicly, wishing him well instead.