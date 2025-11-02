Viewers complain Strictly celebrity is not being marked fairly
- Strictly Come Dancing viewers have complained that contestant George Clarke is being unfairly underscored by the judges for the second consecutive week.
- Clarke, a YouTube star, received only 27 points last week and 29 points for his Halloween Week Cha Cha with partner Alexis Warr.
- Fans on X/Twitter noted that judges highlighted all of Clarke's mistakes while seemingly ignoring errors from other couples, leading to accusations of bias.
- Some viewers also suggested that Clarke's choreography was not designed to showcase his abilities, with his partner Alexis Warr performing much of the dance.
- Judges Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke urged Clarke to be more competitive and believe in himself, despite his efforts to improve after a previous setback.