Viewers complain Strictly celebrity is not being marked fairly

Strictly’s George and Alexis bounce back with a Halloween Cha Cha to Charli XCX
  • Strictly Come Dancing viewers have complained that contestant George Clarke is being unfairly underscored by the judges for the second consecutive week.
  • Clarke, a YouTube star, received only 27 points last week and 29 points for his Halloween Week Cha Cha with partner Alexis Warr.
  • Fans on X/Twitter noted that judges highlighted all of Clarke's mistakes while seemingly ignoring errors from other couples, leading to accusations of bias.
  • Some viewers also suggested that Clarke's choreography was not designed to showcase his abilities, with his partner Alexis Warr performing much of the dance.
  • Judges Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke urged Clarke to be more competitive and believe in himself, despite his efforts to improve after a previous setback.
