Gene Hackman’s home listed for sale a year after deaths

New video from inside Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Santa Fe home released
  • The Santa Fe estate of actor Gene Hackman, where he and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead, has been listed for sale at $6.25 million.
  • Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered by a maintenance worker in February 2025, with police finding their 13,000-square-foot home in disarray and infested with rats.
  • Arakawa's death was attributed to hantavirus, a rare rodent-borne disease, while Hackman is believed to have died a week later from heart disease complicated by Alzheimer's.
  • The 53-acre compound, featuring a main residence, guest house, and studio, has since been cleared of personal effects and professionally staged for sale.
  • Listing agents require proof of funds from potential buyers to prevent morbid curiosity, noting the property is priced at fair market value despite the celebrity association and previous deaths.
