Gen Z coins a new nickname for Karens
- The term “Karen,” used to describe entitled and privileged women, has been a prominent insult for the past decade, peaking in popularity around 2020.
- The viral meme originated in 2019, featuring a woman with an asymmetric bob and the phrase “I would like to speak to a manager,” with Amy Cooper's incident in Central Park serving as a notable example.
- Generation Z is now replacing 'Karen' with 'Jessica' as the new slang term for demanding women, with the concept gaining traction on TikTok in July 2025.
- TikTok users debated the Millennial equivalent of a “Karen,” with many agreeing on “Jessica,” while others suggested names like “Ashley” or “Tiffany.”
- This shift in slang occurs amidst other popular Gen Z terms like '6-7' (from a Skrilla song), 'locking in' (focused), and 'crashing out' (emotional outburst), all gaining popularity around 2025.