Dave’s Coaches from Gavin and Stacey could be yours... for £200,000
- An iconic maroon Dave’s Coaches bus, featured in the BBC series Gavin and Stacey, has been put up for auction.
- The instantly recognisable vehicle, still sporting its classic livery, is listed for £200,000.
- It was famously used to transport characters between Barry, Wales, and Billericay, Essex, across the show’s three series and multiple Christmas specials.
- The coach most recently appeared in the 2024 finale, where the group raced to Southampton.
- Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader, described the listing as “one of the most iconic” the trading platform has ever seen, calling it akin to a “historic artefact”.