Hollywood star felt overwhelmed by knighthood from Prince William
- Sir Gary Oldman received a knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle for his services to drama.
- The actor, 67, was named in the King’s Birthday Honours and described the moment as "wonderful" and "surreal".
- Oldman admitted he was unexpectedly emotional during the ceremony, finding it a more profound experience than winning an Oscar.
- He highlighted the unique nature of the knighthood, stating it is a "singular" and "unique" event that cannot be rehearsed.
- Oldman shared details of the ceremony, including kneeling for the sword tap, and reflected on his journey from Deptford, southeast London.