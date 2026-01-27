Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gary Barlow makes new admission as he opens up on personal battle

Gary Barlow 'didn't leave house for more than a year' as solo career failed to take off
  • Gary Barlow revealed he did not leave his house for over a year after his solo career failed to take off.
  • During this period, the Take That singer gained significant weight, reaching 17 stone, and experienced intense jealousy over Robbie Williams' musical success.
  • Barlow stated he intentionally gained weight to avoid public recognition, aiming to 'kill the pop star' image.
  • He also disclosed that he began suffering from bulimia during this time, a battle he spent years overcoming.
  • These personal struggles were shared in the band's new Netflix docuseries.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in