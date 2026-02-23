Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Game of Thrones prequel wraps first season but key character’s future remains uncertain

First look at new Game of Thrones prequel 'A knight of the seven kingdoms'
  • The first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has concluded.
  • The series, based on George RR Martin’s “Dunk and Egg” novellas, follows Ser Duncan the Tall and Prince Aegon Targaryen.
  • The finale depicted Prince Aegon (Egg) tricking his father, Prince Maekar Targaryen, to escape and travel with Dunk.
  • Sam Spruell, who portrays Prince Maekar, indicated he is unlikely to return for the second season.
  • Spruell confirmed that season two is currently in production and will largely adhere to the plot of the source material.
