Top rapper performs at Fyre Festival follow-up event as founder teases ‘major announcement’

Fyre festival founder holds comeback event with headliner French Montana
  • Billy McFarland, the founder of the disastrous Fyre Festival, has hosted a new event called PHNX 2025.
  • McFarland previously served four years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges related to the failed 2017 festival.
  • The PHNX 2025 festival took place over the weekend on a private island in the Utila Bay Islands.
  • Videos shared by McFarland showed attendees enjoying performances from artists such as French Montana.
  • McFarland claimed the experience exceeded expectations and teased a 'major announcement', with passes reportedly ranging from $500 to nearly $26 million.
