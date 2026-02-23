Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Foo Fighters announce special show for fans - with a catch

Shania Twain joins Foo Fighters on stage for special version of 'Best of You'
  • Foo Fighters announced a surprise intimate concert in Dublin, prompting a scramble for tickets among fans.
  • Tickets for the Monday night show were only available to fans in person at a single box office on Dame Street on Sunday.
  • The concert is scheduled for The Academy on Middle Abbey Street, a venue with a capacity of just 850 people.
  • Fans queued for hours, with some successfully securing the €99 (£87) tickets, which required a physical card and ID for purchase.
  • While many fans expressed excitement, others, like Andrea Felix, were left disappointed after missing out on tickets for the highly anticipated gig.
