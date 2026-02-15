Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why tonight’s Family Guy return is a big deal

25 Darkest Family Guy Episodes, Ranked
  • Fox's hit animated series Family Guy is set to air its 450th episode and season 24 premiere on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
  • The premiere episode will feature Lois and Stewie understanding each other for the first time, thanks to Brian's edibles, as they explore their complex relationship.
  • Upcoming storylines for season 24 include Peter and the guys getting shipwrecked, Chris and Brian performing a lobotomy on Stewie and Lois and Meg's criminal obsession with pumpkin spice lattes.
  • Created by Seth MacFarlane in 1999, the show, known for its controversial humor, was previously cancelled twice before being revived due to strong DVD sales and Adult Swim reruns.
  • Despite declining traditional TV viewership, the series has endured for over two decades, with its humor evolving to become more self-aware and its animation improving.
