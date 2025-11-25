Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sitcom pays touching tribute to deceased stars during reunion special

Ray Romano reveals key reason Patty Heaton got the job
  • The Everybody Loves Raymond 30th Anniversary Reunion special aired on CBS, featuring original cast members and showrunner Phil Rosenthal.
  • A significant part of the 90-minute special was dedicated to a "beautiful" tribute to late stars Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts, and Sawyer Sweeten.
  • The tribute included clips from the show and personal memories shared by the cast, with Rosenthal revealing details such as Boyle's monk training and John Lennon being his best man.
  • Fans expressed widespread appreciation for the tribute on social media, with many conveying sadness for the deceased actors.
  • Ray Romano and Brad Garrett confirmed that the show will not be rebooted, stating that the absence of Boyle, Roberts, and Sweeten makes a continuation impossible.
