Evangeline Lilly says ‘almost every area’ of her brain is affected after fall
- Actor Evangeline Lilly has revealed she has been diagnosed with brain damage following an accident last summer.
- Lilly, known for her roles in Lost and Ant-Man, fainted and fell headfirst into a boulder on a Hawaiian beach in May.
- She shared in an Instagram video on 1 January 2026 that a brain scan showed almost every area of her brain is functioning at a decreased capacity due to a traumatic brain injury.
- The actor stated her job now is to work with doctors to understand and address the damage, acknowledging it has taught her to slow down.
- Lilly also mentioned a history of fainting spells since childhood, previously attributed to hypoglycemia, though recent tests have not confirmed low glucose levels.