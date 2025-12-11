Nemo returns Eurovision trophy in protest over Israel’s inclusion
- Nemo, the winner of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, has announced their decision to return their trophy.
- The 26-year-old Swiss singer, who was the first openly non-binary artist to win Eurovision, said on Instagram that they no longer feel the trophy belongs on their shelf.
- This action is a direct response to Israel being permitted to compete in next year’s Eurovision contest.
- Iceland recently became the fifth nation to declare a boycott of next year's competition over Israel's participation.
- Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands have also stated they will not take part, amidst ongoing calls for Israel's exclusion due to its military actions in Gaza.