Nemo returns Eurovision trophy in protest over Israel’s inclusion

Switzerland’s Nemo Mettler crowned winner of Eurovision after public vote
  • Nemo, the winner of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, has announced their decision to return their trophy.
  • The 26-year-old Swiss singer, who was the first openly non-binary artist to win Eurovision, said on Instagram that they no longer feel the trophy belongs on their shelf.
  • This action is a direct response to Israel being permitted to compete in next year’s Eurovision contest.
  • Iceland recently became the fifth nation to declare a boycott of next year's competition over Israel's participation.
  • Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands have also stated they will not take part, amidst ongoing calls for Israel's exclusion due to its military actions in Gaza.
