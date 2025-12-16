Eurovision will not mute booing during 2026 song contest
- The Austrian public broadcaster ORF, host of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, has confirmed it will not prohibit the Palestinian flag in the audience nor censor any booing directed at Israel's performance.
- This decision marks a departure from previous events and comes amidst significant diplomatic tension surrounding the contest.
- The 70th edition of Eurovision will feature only 35 entries, the smallest number since 2003, following withdrawals from five national broadcasters, including Spain, Ireland, and the Netherlands.
- These nations are boycotting the event in protest at Israel's involvement, citing civilian casualties in Gaza following Israel's response to the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack.
- The show's executive producer, Michael Kroen, stated that all official flags are permitted, and ORF's director of programming, Stefanie Groiss-Horowitz, confirmed no artificial applause would be used to mask audience reactions.