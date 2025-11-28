Ethan Hawke defends Philip Seymour Hoffman 11 years after his death
- Ethan Hawke stated there was "nothing tragic" about the life of fellow actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died of a drug overdose in 2014 at the age of 46.
- Hawke, who starred with Hoffman in Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, highlighted that Hoffman had successfully battled addiction for over two decades, losing only one day to it.
- He noted that Hoffman was taking his sobriety seriously and was on his way to a meeting on the day he died, comparing his situation to other talented individuals lost similarly.
- Director Richard Linklater, also present during the interview, commented that both too much success and too much failure can lead to adverse reactions, and shared experiences with addiction impacting his professional relationships.
- Hoffman was widely recognised as one of Hollywood's most accomplished actors, with The Independent ranking him as the greatest actor of the 21st century in 2024.