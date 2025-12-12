Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ethan Hawke says latest film was delayed for years because he wasn’t ready

Video Player Placeholder
Blue Moon - Official Trailer
  • Ethan Hawke's latest film, Blue Moon, with director Richard Linklater, has been in development for over a decade.
  • The musical drama, which also stars Margaret Qualley, Andrew Scott, and Bobby Cannavale, marks Hawke's ninth collaboration with Linklater.
  • Hawke portrays Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, focusing on his struggle with self-confidence as his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, achieves success with Oklahoma!.
  • Linklater initially gave Hawke the script over 10 years ago, delaying production until he felt Hawke was ready, leading to periodic discussions and readings.
  • Blue Moon received critical acclaim upon its October release, earning Ethan Hawke a Golden Globe nomination for his performance and a nod for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
