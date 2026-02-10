Emmerdale actor makes admission about leaving the soap after 20 years
- Isabel Hodgins, who plays Victoria Sugden on Emmerdale, has filmed her final scenes after 20 years on the ITV soap.
- The actor, 32, is leaving the show as she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Whitehead.
- Hodgins admitted she felt less emotional than expected about her departure, citing pregnancy fatigue and the tiring commute from Manchester to Leeds for filming.
- She joined Emmerdale at the age of 12, learning on the job and praising the cast and crew's work ethic.
- Her character's final storyline involves Victoria murdering her serial killer brother, John Sugden, and handing herself in.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks