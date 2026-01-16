Emma Willis ‘floored’ by heart condition she knew nothing about for years
- Broadcaster Emma Willis has said she was "floored" after being diagnosed with a hole in her heart, a congenital condition that she unknowingly lived with for 48 years.
- The atrial septal defect was successfully closed during a keyhole operation at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital two months after its discovery in January 2025 during a routine health check.
- Willis is now championing a new campaign for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness of heart conditions and encourage support for vital research.
- As part of the BHF campaign, 65 red benches are being unveiled across the UK, each dedicated to a survivor of cardiovascular disease, to celebrate their stories and promote discussion.
- Willis shared her personal journey in the hopes of helping others.