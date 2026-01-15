Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Willis backs heart disease campaign after shock diagnosis

Emma Willis opens up about recent shock heart surgery
  • Broadcaster Emma Willis has spoken about the shock of being diagnosed with a hole in her heart, a congenital condition that she unknowingly lived with for 48 years.
  • The atrial septal defect was successfully closed during a keyhole operation at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital two months after its discovery in January 2025 during a routine health check.
  • Willis is now championing a new campaign for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness of heart conditions and encourage support for vital research.
  • As part of the BHF campaign, 65 red benches are being unveiled across the UK, each dedicated to a survivor of cardiovascular disease, to celebrate their stories and promote discussion.
  • Willis shared her personal journey in the hopes of helping others.
