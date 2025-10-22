Moviegoers shave heads to get early access to Emma Stone’s new film
- Fans shaved their heads to gain entry to an early screening of Emma Stone's new film, Bugonia, at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles.
- The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, features Stone's character having her head shaved by conspiracy theorists who believe she is an alien.
- The cinema offered tickets to attendees who were already bald or willing to have their heads shaved on site.
- One fan described the event as the “perfect excuse” to go bald, receiving both a free haircut and a movie ticket.
- Watch the video in full above.