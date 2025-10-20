Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular streamer slams security after alleged assault by fan at Twitch event

Twitch condemned the "unacceptable and deeply upsetting" incident
Twitch condemned the "unacceptable and deeply upsetting" incident (MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Popular streamer and cosplayer Emiru was allegedly assaulted by a fan at TwitchCon 2025 during a meet-and-greet.
  • A man is alleged to have grabbed Emiru and attempted to kiss her, prompting her to scream and her personal security to intervene.
  • Emiru claimed Twitch security was slow to react and allowed the assailant to leave without immediate consequence.
  • Twitch condemned the "unacceptable and deeply upsetting" incident, stating the individual has been banned indefinitely from all Twitch platforms and events.
  • The company confirmed law enforcement and event security responded, and they are cooperating with any ongoing investigations.
