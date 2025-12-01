Watch Elton John’s hilarious parody video where he pokes fun at his iconic Christmas hit
- Elton John has created a parody video of his classic Christmas hit, 'Step Into Christmas'.
- The video, shared on Instagram, shows the singer opening various kitchen cabinets and appliances.
- Each time a cabinet is opened, his 1973 song 'Step Into Christmas' begins to play, startling him.
- He reacts by shrieking and slamming the doors shut, stopping the music.
- The clip concludes with the message: 'It must be that time of year again…', and Elton John's caption encourages fans to embrace the festive season.