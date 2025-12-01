Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Elton John’s hilarious parody video where he pokes fun at his iconic Christmas hit

Elton John 'steps into Christmas' in comedy spoof video
  • Elton John has created a parody video of his classic Christmas hit, 'Step Into Christmas'.
  • The video, shared on Instagram, shows the singer opening various kitchen cabinets and appliances.
  • Each time a cabinet is opened, his 1973 song 'Step Into Christmas' begins to play, startling him.
  • He reacts by shrieking and slamming the doors shut, stopping the music.
  • The clip concludes with the message: 'It must be that time of year again…', and Elton John's caption encourages fans to embrace the festive season.
